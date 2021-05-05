Dr. Kathleen Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Rosen, MD
Dr. Kathleen Rosen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Reproductive Care At Uwmc-roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Ste 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor who gives her all to her patients and genuinely cares about her patients' well being. It is clear that her number one goal is to provide the best care for not only her patient but for her community, and does an excellent job with COVID recommendations. In fact, she often puts the hidden needs of her patient before her well-being. My parent pushed hard for something, but Dr. Rosen was firm in her understanding that she was doing the right thing for me overall. I love this woman's deep empathy and devotion to her patients. She will take the extra time without hesitation if her patient needs it. Look no further, you have found your doctor.
About Dr. Kathleen Rosen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1326202573
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods.