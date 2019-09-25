Dr. Rossy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Rossy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Rossy, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from BOSTON COLLEGE.
Dr. Rossy works at
Locations
Princeton Center for Dermatology/The Derm Group800 Bunn Dr Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a melanoma removed from cheek. Dr Rossy spent a lot of time explaining the procedure during consult. The procedure itself was not painful and the stitches were removed within a week. Dr. Rossy has plastic surgery experience if needed. Her staff was excellent. Only downside was it took a few days to have diagnostic test results reported to me. I had a preliminary ct scan and the office were presented with results on a Friday, but i did not get them until Tuesday. Also, as her office is not located at a hospital, biopsy results will take 2 days. Friends who had similar procedure told me they received their results much sooner (same day or next day)
About Dr. Kathleen Rossy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1730341736
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rossy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossy has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossy.
