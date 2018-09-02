Overview of Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, MD

Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.