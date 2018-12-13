See All Dermatologists in Golden, CO
Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Sawada works at ACCENT DERMATOLOGY AND LASER INSTITUTE in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Second-Degree Burns and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Accent Dermatology and Laser Institute
    400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 463-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Hair Loss
Second-Degree Burns
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Second-Degree Burns
Itchy Skin

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053303115
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • University of Colorado
    • Dermatology
