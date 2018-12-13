Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Sawada works at
Locations
Accent Dermatology and Laser Institute400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 463-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawada has been my derm for a number of years. She is pretty "to the point" and not real touchy feely, but I appreciate frankness. Ifyou are looking for a chatty experience, this is not your derm. I had a melanoma at the age of 30 and feel like she really knows her stuff. I am always in and out in a timely manner, have never had to wait more than 5-10 minutes for my appointment and the staff has always been friendly.
About Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053303115
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Colorado
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
