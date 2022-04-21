Overview of Dr. Kathleen Sawasky, MD

Dr. Kathleen Sawasky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sawasky works at Froedtert & Medical College WI in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.