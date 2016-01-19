Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer, DO
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer, DO
Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations
Cooper Multispecialty Center Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 541-9811Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
- 2 900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-6505
Cooper Women's Health at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 270-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer's my favorite doctor in the whole wide world! My wife's life's in beautiful hands, I love & trust this super awesome doctor so much, not saying there aren't other good doctors out there, no need 2 look for 1, i'm happy with my wife staying with Dr. Schaeffer! She performed 10+ hrs & mins of surgery on my wife, & Dr. Schaeffer, also had her partner doctors assisting her, & checking up on her post surgery, I'm going 2 send them flowers! & I recommend her 360%. Success! YES!
About Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.