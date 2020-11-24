Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD
Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shimp's Office Locations
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN5700 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 432-5858Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Women's Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shimp is amazing. Super patient and kind. Really ensures every visit ends in a calm note.
About Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimp has seen patients for Amniocentesis, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shimp speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.