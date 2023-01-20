Overview of Dr. Kathleen Shoemaker, DO

Dr. Kathleen Shoemaker, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at North Hampton Primary Care in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.