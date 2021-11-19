Dr. Kathleen Soe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Soe, DO
Dr. Kathleen Soe, DO is a Dermatologist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Virginia Street Dermatology725 Virginia St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-4551
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After going to several dermatologists in the area I went to see Dr. Soe over 13 years ago and have been with her ever since. She was the first doctor to treat my skin problems properly and I am always greeted with a kind and professional attitude. The staff is wonderful as well and does their best to get me in if an unexpected issue arises. I would 100% recommend Dr. Soe!
- Dermatology
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Soe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soe has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Soe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.