Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD

Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD

Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.

Dr. Spiers works at Philip Lammers, MD in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Grenada, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spiers' Office Locations

    Kathleen Spiers, MD
    2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 100, Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 383-5570
    Raymond Osarogiagbon, MD
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 330, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 752-6131
    Kathleen Spiers, MD
    1300 Sunset Dr Ste Q, Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 294-9101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura
Acne
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asthma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lumbar Microdiscectomy
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Parathyroid Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 11, 2020
    Dr. Spiers is an excellent physician who takes the time to talk to her patients rather than rushing in and out of the exam room. . In addition to being extremely knowledgeable about my rare condition, she has a caring bedside manner.
    About Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699776518
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Medical Education

