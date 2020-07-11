Overview of Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD

Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Spiers works at Philip Lammers, MD in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Grenada, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.