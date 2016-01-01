Dr. Squires has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD
Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates33 S 9th St Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Squires accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squires speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.