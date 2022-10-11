Overview

Dr. Kathleen Stergiopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Stergiopoulos works at Chspp - Catholic Health Services Physician in Commack, NY with other offices in Islandia, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.