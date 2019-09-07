Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD
Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Sterling's Office Locations
Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 933-9660
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Germantown office20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 202, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A CT scan for a TAVR showed some lesions on bladder. Dr Sterling was quickly available for a consultation, a subsequent CYSTOURETHROSCOPY WITH BLADDER TUMOR RESECTION with a fine medical team at Suburban Hospital and follow-up consultation and treatment. All with dispatch, and fine, first rate professionalism.
About Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003041765
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
