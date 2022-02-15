Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Dermatologists, S.C.13800 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 754-4488Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
GermantownN96W17035 Division Rd Ste A, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (262) 754-4488Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stokes?
Dr. Stokes is one of the best dermatologists in the area. She was caring and very professional. She explained the procedure and took time to listen to me. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578556106
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes works at
Dr. Stokes has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.