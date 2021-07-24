Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Frisco Pediatrics, PA.6930 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 335-4444
We absolutely adore Dr. Stokes. She has wonderful bedside manner and we have never been rushed during an appointment. I always feel like my questions are welcomed and she is very supportive of both the parents and the child. I feel like she is a wonderful balance of "old school and new school" - meaning she is extremely well researched and knowledgeable and delivers best in class medical care while also balancing tried and true pediatrics with new research. Her staff is also very pleasant, helpful and nurturing. Cannot say enough good things!
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
