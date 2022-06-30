Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Reno Psychiatric Associates6151 Lakeside Dr Ste 2001, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-4284
Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery540 W Plumb Ln Ste 120, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 432-2200
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Stoll is the absolute best in her profession!! She is not only kind, compassionate and caring but I have never met a Doctor in her field that has so much knowledge about medications , the best ones for the specific individual and all potential side effects!! She obviously keeps up with her education, allowing Dr. Stoll to provide More than Excellent Care ! 10 stars plus
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Dr. Stoll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoll accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoll.
