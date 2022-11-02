Overview

Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Suozzi works at Yale Surgical Dermatology in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.