Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Suozzi works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Surgical Dermatology40 Temple St Ste 5A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suozzi?
Dr. Souzzi is an OUTSTANDING and SUPERIOR doctor!!!!
About Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760748594
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suozzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suozzi works at
Dr. Suozzi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Suozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.