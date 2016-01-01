See All Pediatricians in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD

Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Tierney-Oconnor works at North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Denise Hayes, MD
Dr. Denise Hayes, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Tierney-Oconnor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-0606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tierney-Oconnor to family and friends

    Dr. Tierney-Oconnor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD.

    About Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295874741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tierney-Oconnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tierney-Oconnor works at North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tierney-Oconnor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney-Oconnor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.