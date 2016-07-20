Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY|University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University of Bologna, Italy|University of Bologna, Italy and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Toomey works at
Dr. Toomey's Office Locations
-
1
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (866) 916-4938
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toomey?
Dr Toomey has been my oncologist since 1985 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is extremely compassionate, knowledgeable, and makes you feel as if your concerns are very important to her.
About Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Italian
- 1720087752
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - Rutgers Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Saint Peters University Hospital|St. Peter's Med Ctr, New Brunswick, NJ
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY|University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University of Bologna, Italy|University of Bologna, Italy
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Toomey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toomey works at
Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toomey speaks Chinese and Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.