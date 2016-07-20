Overview of Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY|University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery|University of Bologna, Italy|University of Bologna, Italy and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Toomey works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

