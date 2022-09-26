Overview of Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD

Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.



Dr. Trebian works at Lakeside OB/GYN in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.