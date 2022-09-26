Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trebian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD
Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.
Dr. Trebian works at
Dr. Trebian's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Obgyn Sc2524 E Webster Pl Ste 303, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 271-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trebian?
Dr. T has been my physician for a few years ever since moving to Wisconsin. She has always had superior bedside manner, professionalism and the most delightful personality. I always feel listened to. Her staff (Terri) is amazing. Recently I gave birth to my first child and it was a dream 5 star experience. Everything not only went smoothly and the positive birth experience that everyone wants, but I feel that it exceeded every expectation and goal that I had. I am so grateful that Dr. T was my physician throughout the entire process. She made me feel educated, informed and most importantly, she listened to my concerns. She even visited us on her day off to check in on everything. Thank you so much Dr. T and Terri! Highly Recommended. Thank you again! -Quinn's Mommy
About Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326092693
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trebian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trebian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trebian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trebian works at
Dr. Trebian has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trebian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Trebian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trebian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trebian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trebian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.