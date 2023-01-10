Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Valkenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD
Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD is an Other Provider in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Other, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Van Valkenburg works at
Dr. Van Valkenburg's Office Locations
SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I've had an appointment with Dr. Van Valkenburg she has given me her undivided attention and is extremely patient
About Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD
- Other
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316037369
Education & Certifications
- North Shore U Hosp Cornell MC
- Columbia U Overlook Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Valkenburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Valkenburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Valkenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Van Valkenburg works at
Dr. Van Valkenburg speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Valkenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Valkenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Valkenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Valkenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.