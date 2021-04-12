Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Vine works at
Locations
-
1
Flatiron Dermatology928 Broadway Ste 301, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 421-6064
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vine?
Dr. Vine is so kind and very professional. I've been seeing her for years and highly recommend her. She's nonjudgmental and very helpful. The waiting times are mixed.
About Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659534410
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vine works at
Dr. Vine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vine speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.