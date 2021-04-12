See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Vine works at Flatiron Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flatiron Dermatology
    928 Broadway Ste 301, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 421-6064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr. Vine is so kind and very professional. I've been seeing her for years and highly recommend her. She's nonjudgmental and very helpful. The waiting times are mixed.
    — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659534410
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

