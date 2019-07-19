See All Cardiologists in La Grange, IL
Dr. Kathleen Ward, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Ward, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Grange, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Stritch School of Medicine

Dr. Ward works at Clodagh T Ryan M D in La Grange, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clodagh T Ryan M D
    1400 W 47th St Ste 1, La Grange, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 565-7656
  2. 2
    Kathleen A Ward MD
    1010 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 565-7656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2019
    Dr. Ward a great Dr. With understand and companion. Not only for the patient but also for the family.
    Elizabeth in Chicago, IL — Jul 19, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861501728
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Stritch School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Hines VA Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

