Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasylik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD
Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Wasylik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wasylik's Office Locations
-
1
Tampa Office4726 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (727) 329-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Surgery Centers10080 Balaye Run Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (727) 329-5400
-
3
Sarasota Office5911 N Honore Ave Ste 116, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (727) 329-5400
-
4
Clearwater Office1700 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste B1, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 329-5400
-
5
St Petersburg Office601 5th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 329-5400
-
6
Pediatric Surgery Center - Odessa14111 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 343-5690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasylik?
Absolutely amazing doctor! Truly cares about the kids and their well being. All 3 of my daughter's needed their tonsils and adenoids out and she did all three back to back!
About Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669573028
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasylik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasylik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasylik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasylik works at
Dr. Wasylik has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasylik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasylik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasylik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasylik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasylik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.