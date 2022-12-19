Overview of Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD

Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine - University of California - San Diego Medical Center



Dr. Weber works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.