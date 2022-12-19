Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD
Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine - University of California - San Diego Medical Center
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
Dr. Weber has kept me out of surgery. She knew when to use a PRP shot, a steroid shot, or therapy instead. Dr. Weber works as a team with other doctors when needed and is honest if you do need surgery. She refers to other noninvasive specialists when needed. Dr. Weber has taken a lot of time to actually model exercises I should do. I cannot say enough about how much she has helped me and how much I trust her.
About Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1285612259
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine - University of California - San Diego Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine - Rush University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.