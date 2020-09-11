Dr. Kathleen Wiese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Wiese, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wiese treated me for my epilepsy for over six years. I was heartbroken when she moved a few years ago. She is irreplaceable. Her kindness and compassion goes along way.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
