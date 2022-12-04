Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD
Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with dr Yang was amazing. Thorough and direct. I didn’t have many questions about my surgery but what I did have she explained and and answered. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
