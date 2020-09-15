See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD

Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Zielinski works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zielinski's Office Locations

    University Ophthalmology Assocs
    1611 S Green Rd Ste 306C, Cleveland, OH 44121 (216) 382-8022
    Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Main Campus Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043261662
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zielinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zielinski works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zielinski’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zielinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

