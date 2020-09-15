Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Ophthalmology Assocs1611 S Green Rd Ste 306C, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-8022
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I would highly recommend Dr. Zielinski! She makes you feel comfortable and confident in any procedure she performs!
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043261662
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
