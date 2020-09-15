Overview of Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD

Dr. Kathleen Zielinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Zielinski works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.