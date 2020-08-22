See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD

Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. Drexler works at Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drexler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avera Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    6100 S Louise Ave Ste 2100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 504-1100
  2. 2
    Avera Orthopedics
    911 E 20th St Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD
    2100 S Marion Rd Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497048896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drexler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drexler works at Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Drexler’s profile.

    Dr. Drexler has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drexler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drexler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

