Overview of Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD

Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Drexler works at Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.