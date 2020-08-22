Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD
Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Dr. Drexler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Drexler's Office Locations
-
1
Avera Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6100 S Louise Ave Ste 2100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 504-1100
-
2
Avera Orthopedics911 E 20th St Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Avera Orthopedics, Sioux Falls, SD2100 S Marion Rd Ste 300, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 322-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drexler?
Dr. Drexler is VERY good at what she does! I have Cerebral Palsy. Taking off the first cast and then putting on a new cast she did it very slow and then put on a new cast. I next in 2 days had surgery. She is very great at what she does. I trust her. And her story as to why she pick to become a hand surgeon. I know with out Doubt she will help me though out my recovery! Thanks Dr Drexler!!!
About Dr. Kathlyn Drexler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497048896
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas Tech University
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drexler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drexler works at
Dr. Drexler has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drexler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.