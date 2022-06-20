Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD
Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Rowen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rowen's Office Locations
-
1
Richard M Plotzker M.d.3411 Silverside Rd Ste 109, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 529-5760
- 2 3521 Silverside Rd Ste 2C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 529-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowen?
Dr Rowen has been so helpful. She is a kind and caring doctor. For the first time in my life I feel I am on the right path and feeling so much better. I finally feel a sense of calm and optimism. I cannot recommend her enough. That has been my experience
About Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649300179
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowen works at
Dr. Rowen has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.