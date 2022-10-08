Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM
Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Barry Univ.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty's Office Locations
-
1
Peter F Holmes MD9150 Huebner Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 696-9000Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Sports, Occupational and Knee Surgery6051 FM 3009 Ste 260, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 696-9000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:30pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarty?
I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. McCarty and her associates for over 20 years. I have always found her to be friendly, caring, honest and professional. I trust her 100%, I recently had foot surgery and could think of no other doctor that I would trust to do the surgery than Dr. McCarty. McCarty performed an excellent skilled surgery; I am completely happy and satisfied. I would highly recommend Dr. McCarty! The Dr. McCarty and Dr. Holmes and associates Podiatrist and Orthopedic group as the best in the area and top in Texas.
About Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1154505089
Education & Certifications
- Board Certified By American Board Of Foot and Ankle Surgeons In Reconstructive Surgery Of Foot, Rearfoot and Ankle
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Barry Univ
- St. Mary's University, San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarty speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.