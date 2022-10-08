See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (80)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM

Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Barry Univ.

Dr. McCarty works at SPORTS OCCUPATIONAL & KNEE SURGERY in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter F Holmes MD
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Sports, Occupational and Knee Surgery
    6051 FM 3009 Ste 260, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154505089
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Board Certified By American Board Of Foot and Ankle Surgeons In Reconstructive Surgery Of Foot, Rearfoot and Ankle
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Mary's University, San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathren McCarty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

