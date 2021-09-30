Overview of Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD

Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Freiburg Medical School and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. LaFaver works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.