Dr. Kathrin Nicolacakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathrin Nicolacakis, MD
Dr. Kathrin Nicolacakis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Nicolacakis works at
Dr. Nicolacakis' Office Locations
Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (888) 530-0634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Nicolacakis by a previous primary physician. She listens, does not talk "at the patient," and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Kathrin Nicolacakis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Female
- 1649284324
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
