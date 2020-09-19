Dr. Kathrine Mobisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathrine Mobisson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathrine Mobisson, MD
Dr. Kathrine Mobisson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Mobisson works at
Dr. Mobisson's Office Locations
-
1
Biological Psychiatry Ctr25869 Kelly Rd Ste A, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 773-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mobisson?
My experience with Dr. Mobisson has been wonderful. I found her easy to talk to, caring, understanding and compassionate. Dr. Mobisson always begins appointments by asking how I'm doing and really listens to my input. I really appreciate her ability to be both professional and down to earth.
About Dr. Kathrine Mobisson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124102223
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobisson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobisson works at
Dr. Mobisson has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.