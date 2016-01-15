Dr. Alberti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Alberti, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Alberti, MD
Dr. Kathryn Alberti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Alberti works at
Dr. Alberti's Office Locations
Blair Medical Associates261 James St Ste 2A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-2468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alberti has always been very responsive to her patients needs two of my friends recommended Dr KATHRYN to me over 7years ago & I have been extremely satisfied with her professional attitude
About Dr. Kathryn Alberti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043377997
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberti works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.