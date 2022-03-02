Overview

Dr. Kathryn Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Family Care Centers - Fountain Valley in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.