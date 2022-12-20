Overview of Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD

Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Amirikia works at Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.