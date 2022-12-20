See All General Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Folsom, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD

Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Amirikia works at Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Amirikia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation
    1737 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 932-0315
  2. 2
    Mercy Hospital of Folsom
    1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 932-0315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Ileus
Breast Cancer
Appendicitis
Ileus
Breast Cancer

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992813406
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • North Oakland Med Centers/Detroit Med Center
    Internship
    • North Oakland Med Ctrs
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirikia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amirikia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amirikia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amirikia works at Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amirikia’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirikia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirikia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirikia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirikia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

