Overview of Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD

Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Anger works at Central Texas OB/GYN, Austin TX in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.