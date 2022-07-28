Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD
Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Anger's Office Locations
Oakwood Women's Center511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I never feel rushed. I feel like I am an important patient and that Dr. Amber truly cares.
About Dr. Kathryn Anger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023310141
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anger speaks Spanish.
295 patients have reviewed Dr. Anger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.