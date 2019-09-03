Overview of Dr. Kathryn Baker, DO

Dr. Kathryn Baker, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Northwest Rheumatology Assocs in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.