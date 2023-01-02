Dr. Balazs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Balazs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Balazs, DO is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Balazs works at
Locations
Beavercreek Dermatology LLC3572 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste 105, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 427-4600
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio Inc5300 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-7536
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Very happy with her and her staff.
About Dr. Kathryn Balazs, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669472650
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balazs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balazs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balazs has seen patients for Shingles, Jock Itch and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balazs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balazs speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Balazs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balazs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balazs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balazs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.