Overview

Dr. Kathryn Balazs, DO is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Balazs works at Beavercreek Dermatology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Jock Itch and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.