Overview of Dr. Kathryn Bernabe, MD

Dr. Kathryn Bernabe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Bernabe works at Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.