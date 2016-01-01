Dr. Kathryn Bernabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Bernabe, MD
Dr. Kathryn Bernabe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 491-8743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Pediatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernabe.
