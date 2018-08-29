Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Bonds, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Bonds, MD
Dr. Kathryn Bonds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Bonds' Office Locations
Rhodesia A Castillo MD1301 S Coulter St Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-6330
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-5417
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've ever had. I was sad to move states and leave Dr. Bonds. She took care of me and seemed (I think she truly does) like she really cared about her patients. I highly recommend her to any and every woman needing an obgyn. Her and her nurse are amazing. She delivered my baby by c-section (a planned c-section) and I barely have a scar. Her bedside manner is unbelievably caring. If I could rate her higher I would. If you are looking for an obgyn, and if she's taking patients choose her
