Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD
Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Caulfield works at
Dr. Caulfield's Office Locations
Hand Center Of The Carolinas2391 Court Dr Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-8976
Caromont Speciality Surgery2511 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my first appointment with Dr Caulfield. She took a lot of time with me and explained everything very well. Easy to talk to and gave me options. Would highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caulfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caulfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caulfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caulfield works at
Dr. Caulfield has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caulfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caulfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caulfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caulfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caulfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.