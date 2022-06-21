Overview of Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD

Dr. Kathryn Caulfield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Caulfield works at Hand Center Of The Carolinas in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.