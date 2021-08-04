Overview of Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD

Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at Ophthalmology of Montclair, LLC in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.