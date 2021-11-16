Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Coan works at
Dr. Coan's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coan?
From the first visit with Dr. Coan until I was discharged from the hospital my experience with Dr. Coan, the anesthesiologist, the nurses and support staff was amazing! I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Dr. Coan's explanation of my upcoming thyroidectomy was thorough and was reassuring that she would take the utmost care to make sure everything went smoothly. I highly recommend her if you need this kind of surgery.
About Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1811121403
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.