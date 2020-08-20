Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Cooper, MD
Dr. Kathryn Cooper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Kathryn K Cooper MD5445 La Sierra Dr Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 987-2398
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Cooper to be superb....incredibly smart with all things medical and mental. Has been a tremendous help to me in helping me to navigate my life. 5 Stars All the Way. Dallas - Aug. 19, 2020
About Dr. Kathryn Cooper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154542413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
