Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2031, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (386) 348-3263MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute2745 Rebecca Ln, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 224-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Florida Bone and Joint Institute1639 N Volusia Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5851
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Crum is very professional & efficient. I've had numerous orthopedic Dr.'s & she is one of the best.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Rothman Inst/Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University - Sidney Kimmel Medical College
- University of South Florida - Morsani College of Medicine - Department of Orthopedics
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
