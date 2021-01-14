Dr. Kathryn Cvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Cvar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Cvar, MD
Dr. Kathryn Cvar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Cvar's Office Locations
Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 525, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Cvar for 20 years. She’s been my OB with two pregnancies and deliveries. She is a 10 out of 10 doctor. She is straightforward, thorough and kind. I would, and do recommend her any chance I get!
About Dr. Kathryn Cvar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952350282
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cvar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cvar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cvar.
