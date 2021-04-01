Overview of Dr. Kathryn Dao, MD

Dr. Kathryn Dao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Dao works at Arthritis Care and Research Center Llp in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.