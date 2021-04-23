Overview

Dr. Kathryn Dudas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Dudas works at Northeast Georgia Physicins Grp in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.